Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin dropped from Canada's senior team, expected to join U19 event

After joining the Canadian senior team camp this month, Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was not among the 12 players ultimately selected to play for Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament that will start Tuesday in British Columbia.

Mathurin instead has joined Canada's junior national team in Europe to prepare for the U19 World Cup in Latvia from July 3-11, where he is expected to be one of the country's best U19 players.

Mathurin is one of four Wildcats who could be in the U19 World Cup, along with the Tubelis brothers (Lithuania) and Oumar Ballo (Mali). Former UA wing Tibet Gorener, now of San Jose State, will also be there playing for Turkey's U19 team.