Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin drops 31 points to lead Canada over Serbia for U19 bronze

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin poured in 31 points on 11 for 15 shooting to lead Canada to a 101-92 win over Serbia in the bronze medal game of the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday in Riga, Latvia.

Mathurin, who also hit 9 of 10 free throws, hit the 30-point barrier for the second time in the seven-game event. He also had 30 on 11-for-15 shooting against Japan in his second World Cup game, and finished the event as the seventh-leading scorer with an average of 16.1 points.

Mathurin was not messing around today putting down a game high 31 points🥶 #FIBAU19 pic.twitter.com/0oC11bHoH3 — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) July 11, 2021

USA picked up the U19 World Cup gold medal later Sunday with an 83-81 win over France, with Jaden Ivey and Kenneth Lofton Jr. picking up 16 points each.

Arizona's other two participants in the World Cup also finished with big efforts Sunday.