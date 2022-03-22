 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin left off list of Naismith Trophy finalists
editor's pick

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin left off list of Naismith Trophy finalists

  • Updated

Oscar Tshiebwe #34 of the Kentucky Wildcats against the Ole Miss Rebels at Rupp Arena on March 01, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky.

 Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was left off the Naismith Trophy's list of finalists for the national player of the year award along with five other players who were named semifinalists on March 10.

The four finalists remaining are Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, Iowa forward Keegan Murray and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe.

The other semifinalists who didn't make the list of finalists were: Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme of Gonzaga, Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, E.J. Liddell of Ohio State and Jabari Smith of Auburn.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News