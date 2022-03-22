Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin left off list of Naismith Trophy finalists

Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was left off the Naismith Trophy's list of finalists for the national player of the year award along with five other players who were named semifinalists on March 10.
The four finalists remaining are Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, Iowa forward Keegan Murray and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe.
The other semifinalists who didn't make the list of finalists were: Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme of Gonzaga, Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, E.J. Liddell of Ohio State and Jabari Smith of Auburn.
