Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Freshman of Week
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Freshman of Week

  • Updated
Arizona Washington St Basketball

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over Washington State forward Tony Miller, center, and center Dishon Jackson (21) as forward Aljaz Kunc (4) watches in the first half of an NCAA College Basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Dean Hare)

 Dean Hare

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday after leading the Wildcats to a double-overtime win at Washington State that capped their three-win week.

However, Oregon's Chris Duarte beat out Arizona's Terrell Brown in voting for the Pac-12 Player of the Week award.

Mathurin and Washington State's Andrej Jakimovski were the only nominees for the Freshman of the Week award, and Mathurin was more productive in the head-to-head matchup.

Mathurin had 24 points, making 8 of 12 shots, and 11 rebounds while sealing the Wildcats' win with two free throws with nine seconds left in the second overtime. Jakimovski had 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting and eight rebounds.

While Jakimovski played only one game due to ASU's COVID-related postponement of its two Washington games, Mathurin averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the week but scoreless and without a rebound while playing only 12 minutes in UA's win over Colorado on Dec. 28.

Duarte won the POW award after averaging 21.0 points while shooting 50% and collecting 4.5 rebounds in the Ducks' two home wins over California and Stanford.

Brown averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 53.3% in the Wildcats' three wins. He hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in the second overtime at WSU and his 10 assists for the week were matched with only two turnovers, both at Pullman.

