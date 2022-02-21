Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after he averaged 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and had no turnovers in the Wildcats' wins over OSU and Oregon.

It was the third weekly conference honor for Mathurin, who is also a leading candidate to become Pac-12 Player of the Year. He also won the award on Dec. 6, after scoring 29 points in UA's 90-65 win at OSU, and on Dec. 13, after scoring 30 in the Wildcats' 83-79 win at Illinois.

Overall, the Wildcats have collected five Player of the Week awards. Christian Koloko won it on Nov. 22 after being named MVP of the Las Vegas Main Event, when Arizona beat Wichita State and Michigan. Azuolas Tubelis won it on Feb. 7, after leading the Wildcats to a home sweep of UCLA and USC.