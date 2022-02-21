Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after he averaged 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and had no turnovers in the Wildcats' wins over OSU and Oregon.
It was the third weekly conference honor for Mathurin, who is also a leading candidate to become Pac-12 Player of the Year. He also won the award on Dec. 6, after scoring 29 points in UA's 90-65 win at OSU, and on Dec. 13, after scoring 30 in the Wildcats' 83-79 win at Illinois.
Overall, the Wildcats have collected five Player of the Week awards. Christian Koloko won it on Nov. 22 after being named MVP of the Las Vegas Main Event, when Arizona beat Wichita State and Michigan. Azuolas Tubelis won it on Feb. 7, after leading the Wildcats to a home sweep of UCLA and USC.
Among the other top candidates Mathurin beat out for this week's honors:
-- Colorado's Jabari Walker averaged 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over three road wins (OSU, Cal and Stanford) while shooting 53.3%. He also became the first Buff to pull down at least 15 rebounds in two straight games (OSU and Cal) in 20 years.
-- UCLA's Jaylen Clark averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals in the Bruins' home wins over WSU and Washington.
-- USC's Boogie Ellis averaged 15 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in the Trojans' home sweep. Ellis hit a game-winning jumper with 0.2 seconds left in USC's 62-60 win over Washington State on Sunday.
Former Wildcat signee K.J. Simpson of Colorado was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.
The Buffs, who will host UA on Saturday, are making a run for the NCAA Tournament.