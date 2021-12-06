Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona sophomore wing Bennedict Mathurin picked up his first Pac-12 Player of the Week award Monday after scoring 29 points in the Wildcats' 90-65 win at Oregon State.

Mathurin received the award over USC’s Isaiah Mobley, who had 21 points and 13 rebounds against Utah and hit a game-tying 3-pointer late in the Trojans’ win at Washington State; and Utah guard Both Gach, who averaged 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the Utes’ loss at USC and win over Cal at home.

Despite scoring 31 points at OSU last season, Mathurin was beaten out for both the Pac-12 Player of the Week (Colorado's McKinley Wright) and Freshman of the Week (Colorado's Jabari Walker) awards the following Monday.