 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Player of the Week
editor's pick

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
Arizona Oregon St Basketball

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin (0) dunks against Oregon State during the second half of Sunday's game in Corvallis, Ore. Arizona won 90-65.

 Amanda Loman, Associated Press

Arizona sophomore wing Bennedict Mathurin picked up his first Pac-12 Player of the Week award Monday after scoring 29 points in the Wildcats' 90-65 win at Oregon State.

Mathurin received the award over USC’s Isaiah Mobley, who had 21 points and 13 rebounds against Utah and hit a game-tying 3-pointer late in the Trojans’ win at Washington State; and Utah guard Both Gach, who averaged 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the Utes’ loss at USC and win over Cal at home.

Despite scoring 31 points at OSU last season, Mathurin was beaten out for both the Pac-12 Player of the Week (Colorado's McKinley Wright) and Freshman of the Week (Colorado's Jabari Walker) awards the following Monday.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News