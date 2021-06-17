Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Canada's preliminary Olympic qualifying roster

Arizona sophomore forward Bennedict Mathurin was a late addition to Canada's preliminary senior team as camp opened on Wednesday in preparation for an Olympic qualifying event.

A product of Montreal, Mathurin was not initially one of 21 players named to the senior team roster last month but was one of 24 listed on the Canadian roster posted to the FIBA website.

(The Athletic's Blake Murphy posted a version of the roster that is attached to the right:)

If nothing else, the invitation will give Mathurin a chance to gain experience playing with a group of predominantly NBA players while he might also have an outside shot at making the senior team -- especially if fatigue and other issues are prompting keep prompting some departures.