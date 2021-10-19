 Skip to main content
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Jerry West Award preseason watch list

  • Updated
011021-spt-ua bk-p5.jpg

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, and UCLA guard Johnny Juzang were both named to the Jerry West Award watch list for college basketball's top shooting guard.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award preseason watch list, honoring college basketball's top shooting guard.

Although Mathurin played mostly small forward last season and could again this season, making the list was another sign of Mathurin gaining national respect heading into his sophomore season. He's already projected as a first-round draft pick next June who could even jump into the lottery.

Mathurin will have a chance to face at least two other players on the Jerry West Award watch list: UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Oregon's De'Vion Harmon.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has been releasing watch lists for its positional awards every day this week. UA's Azuolas Tubelis is a candidate to be named to the Karl Malone (power forward) watch list.

On Monday, after Arizona's Kerr Kriisa was not named to the Bob Cousy (point guard) Award watch list, he posted some motivational words from UA staffer Rem Bakamus. 

"Did you outwork them today?" Bakamus wrote below the names of the players nominated, according to a Tweet that Kriisa posted. "Did you study more film? Did you lead more than them? Did you provide more energy? Did you eat healthier than them?

"Five months to prove them wrong!"

Kriisa posted a photo of the nominees and Bakamus' words, saying "daily reminders in my locker from future NBA coach @RemFifteen."

