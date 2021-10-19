Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Jerry West Award preseason watch list

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award preseason watch list, honoring college basketball's top shooting guard.

Although Mathurin played mostly small forward last season and could again this season, making the list was another sign of Mathurin gaining national respect heading into his sophomore season. He's already projected as a first-round draft pick next June who could even jump into the lottery.

Mathurin will have a chance to face at least two other players on the Jerry West Award watch list: UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Oregon's De'Vion Harmon.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has been releasing watch lists for its positional awards every day this week. UA's Azuolas Tubelis is a candidate to be named to the Karl Malone (power forward) watch list.

On Monday, after Arizona's Kerr Kriisa was not named to the Bob Cousy (point guard) Award watch list, he posted some motivational words from UA staffer Rem Bakamus.