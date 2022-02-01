 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Jerry West Award top shooting guard watch list

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Jerry West Award top shooting guard watch list

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) gets everybody hopping as he finishes off a fast break with a dunk against Wyoming during the first half in the NCAA men's basketball game between the Arizona Wildcats and Wyoming Cowboys at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin was one of 10 players named to the Top 10 watch list Tuesday for the Jerry West Award, given to the nation's top shooting guard.

Others named included UCLA's Johnny Juzang, Wisconsin's Johnny Davis and former UA recruiting target TyTy Washington of Kentucky, in addition to Adam Flagler of Baylor, Izaiah Brockington of Iowa State, Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Buddy Boeheim of Syracuse and Justin Moore of Villanova.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said Tuesday morning that Juzang would be tested again later Tuesday and, if negative, would be able to practice and play on Thursday at Arizona. Juzang has been asymptomatic but tested positive on a random test last week (Arizona and many other Pac-12 schools only test if a player is symptomatic).

Cronin also said Jaylen Clark (concussion) would remain out and that he wasn't sure if forward Jaime Jaquez (ankle) would play.

Asked about Kerr Kriisa (0 for 12) and Dalen Terry (0 for 5) shooting a combined 0 for 17 at Pauley last Tuesday, Cronin said: "There's no way that happens again. It's just a fact."

