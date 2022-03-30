Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Wooden Award all-American team

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was named to Wooden Award's 10-player all-America team Wednesday, though he was not among the five finalists for the national player of the year award.
Arizona's leading scorer (17.4 points) during its 33-4 season, Mathurin has already been named a consensus second-team all-America player.
He also qualified for Arizona's Ring of Honor by being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Bruce is a veteran Star sports reporter who has also worked at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He graduated from Northwestern University and has an MBA from Thunderbird.