Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Wooden Award all-American team
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin slams home a fast-break dunk as teammate guard Dalen Terry watches during the Wildcats’ March 3 win over Stanford.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was named to Wooden Award's 10-player all-America team Wednesday, though he was not among the five finalists for the national player of the year award.

Arizona's leading scorer (17.4 points) during its 33-4 season, Mathurin has already been named a consensus second-team all-America player. 

He also qualified for Arizona's Ring of Honor by being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

