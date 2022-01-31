 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Wooden Award late-season watch list
editor's pick

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named to Wooden Award late-season watch list

  • Updated
Arizona UCLA Basketball

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, center, shoots as UCLA guard Peyton Watson, left, and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP

Arizona sophomore wing Bennedict Mathurin was one of 20 players named to the Wooden Award's late-season watch list Monday, four weeks after he jumped onto the midseason watch list for one of college basketball's major player of the year awards.

Former UA guard James Akinjo of Baylor was also named during the announcement on ESPN along with two other Pac-12 players: UCLA guard Johnny Juzang and USC forward Isaiah Mobley. 

Mathurin was not named to the Wooden Award's 50-player preseason watch list, which included three UCLA players (Tyger Campbell, Juzang and Jaime Jaquez) plus Mobley and Oregon's Will Richardson. But Mathurin's explosive play in the early season moved him ahead of many players on the list who were dropped at midseason.

Between the Wildcats’ first two Pac-12 games (against Oregon State and Washington) and big nonconference games at Illinois and Tennessee, he averaged 28.5 points while shooting 60.9% from the field.

While receiving increasing attention from defenses since then, Mathurin is still leading the Wildcats in scoring (17.2 points per game) and is tied for being the team's second-leading rebounder at 6.1 per game with Azuolas Tubelis.

The Pac-12 had four Pac-12 players on the midseason watch list, with Mathurin joining  Jaquez and Mobley. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News