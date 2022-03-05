 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin placed on Wooden Award national ballot

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) slams home a fast break dunk as teammate guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates as the team finally starts to get some separation from the Stanford Cardinal in the second half in their Pac 12 men's basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., March 3, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was one of 15 players named on the ballot for the Wooden Award, one of college basketball's major player of the year awards.

Others named:

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Walker Kessler, Auburn

E.J. Liddell. Ohio State

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

