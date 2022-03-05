Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin placed on Wooden Award national ballot

Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was one of 15 players named on the ballot for the Wooden Award, one of college basketball's major player of the year awards.
Others named:
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Johnny Juzang, UCLA
Walker Kessler, Auburn
E.J. Liddell. Ohio State
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
