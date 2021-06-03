Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin visits NBA Academy players in Mexico City

Arizona wing Bennedict Mathurin paid a visit to the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City, where he spent two seasons before joining the Wildcats.

While talking to the NBA Academy's current Latin America team last week, Mathurin joked that he missed the "Mexican tacos" that he could find in Mexico City but emphasized the importance of the academy's developmental facilities.

"When you compare yourself to players from different countries, you guys have got the gym that's always open," Mathurin said. "You have two gyms, one upstairs, one downstairs. You've got the weight room. You got food. You've got everything you got."

Mathurin also advised the players to "ask questions and get to know each other because at the end of the day you are a family."

Mathurin grew to become a good friend of center Oumar Ballo when the two played together at the academy in 2018-19. Ballo went on to redshirt at Gonzaga in 2019-20 and played for the Zags last season before announcing he would transfer to Arizona.