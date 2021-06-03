Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin visits NBA Academy players in Mexico City

Arizona wing Bennedict Mathurin paid a visit to the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City, where he spent two seasons before joining the Wildcats.
While talking to the NBA Academy's current Latin America team last week, Mathurin joked that he missed the "Mexican tacos" that he could find in Mexico City but emphasized the importance of the academy's developmental facilities.
"When you compare yourself to players from different countries, you guys have got the gym that's always open," Mathurin said. "You have two gyms, one upstairs, one downstairs. You've got the weight room. You got food. You've got everything you got."
Mathurin also advised the players to "ask questions and get to know each other because at the end of the day you are a family."
Mathurin grew to become a good friend of center Oumar Ballo when the two played together at the academy in 2018-19. Ballo went on to redshirt at Gonzaga in 2019-20 and played for the Zags last season before announcing he would transfer to Arizona.
Mathurin and Ballo could play against each other again next month in the FIBA U19 World Cup, since Mathurin is expected to play for Canada and Ballo for Mali. Both players are expected to leave soon for their native countries to prepare for the event.
The NCAA announced that two non-coaching staff members will be allowed to staffers will be allowed to coach on the floor this summer, in a temporary move intended to allow coaches to take full advantage of off-campus recruiting this summer after a COVID-prompted 14-month dead period.
The move won't likely impact Arizona too heavily, since many of the current Wildcats are off campus until mid-July, either preparing for the U19 World Cup or otherwise working out in their native countries.
But it is possible UA will place staffers such as special assistant TJ Benson, player development director Rem Bakamus or scouting director Ken Nakagawa could be used on the floor this summer. Benson has already been cleared to work off-campus recruiting until UA has a third assistant coach in place.