Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin wins second straight Pac-12 Player of Week award
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin wins second straight Pac-12 Player of Week award

Arizona Illinois Basketball

Illinois guard Trent Frazier, front left, watches as Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin picks up the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

Bennedict Mathurin picked up his second straight Pac-12 Player of the Week award Monday, after scoring 30 points at Illinois and 24 against Wyoming. The Canadian sophomore also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over UA's two wins.

By also winning the award last week following a 29-point performance at Oregon State, Mathurin became the third Arizona player to win the conference's top weekly honor in consecutive weeks. Hassan Adams did it in 2005-06 and Steve Kerr in 1987-88.

Other top candidates for this week's Pac-12 Player of the Week award include UCLA's Jaime Jaquez, who had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Bruins' win at Marquette on Saturday, and USC's Isaiah Mobley, who averaged 22.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in a pair of home wins.

Stanford's Harrison Ingram won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award after collecting 16 points and eight rebounds in the Cardinal's 72-69 win over Oregon.

