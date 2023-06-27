After saying Monday he agreed to play for the Sacramento Kings' NBA Summer League team, former Arizona forward Cedric Henderson said he would instead join the Cleveland Cavaliers' summer team.

Henderson said the Cavaliers offered him more potential playing time in the Summer League, which offers players the chance to be seen by NBA and overseas scouts alike. Many Summer League roster spots only offer limited playing time because teams are prioritizing draftees and G League players.

"Cleveland was offering me a higher spot as long as I worked for it and really showed" effort, Henderson said Tuesday from his home in Memphis. "So I'm taking my chances there simply because it's just a better chance."

Henderson said he worked out for four NBA teams before the June 22 Draft -- Cleveland, Sacramento, Charlotte and Memphis -- and said he received the most positive feedback at Cleveland and Sacramento. He said he will travel to Cleveland on Thursday to prepare for Summer League games in Las Vegas from July 7-17.