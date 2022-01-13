Arizona's Christian Koloko named to Lute Olson Award midseason watch list

Arizona center Christian Koloko was one of 30 players named to the Lute Olson Award's midseason watch list.

Named after the legendary former Arizona coach, the award began in 2010 to name the top non-freshman and non-transfer in college basketball but appears to have since expanded to include all players.

There are already four major college basketball player of the year awards: the Associated Press Player of the Year, Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy and Oscar Robertson Trophy (USBWA).

The Olson watch list not only included Koloko and two other Pac-12 players -- UCLA's Johnny Juzang and USC's Isaiah Mobley -- but also former Wildcat guards Alex Barcello and James Akinjo.