Arizona's Christian Koloko named to watch list for Naismith Defensive Player of Year

Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Arizona center Christian Koloko was one of 15 players named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list.
As a junior this season, Koloko has become one of the country's top 15 shot-blockers in both raw and tempo-adjusted measures. He leads the Pac-12 and is 13th nationally with 3.11 average blocks per game and he has the 15th best block percentage nationally (blocking 12.4% of his opponents' shots when he's on the floor).
No other Pac-12 players were named to the list.
