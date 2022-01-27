 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Christian Koloko named to watch list for Naismith Defensive Player of Year

  Updated

Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) gets a block despite a hand in the face by Utah forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tucson, Ariz., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell - member, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona center Christian Koloko was one of 15 players named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list.

As a junior this season, Koloko has become one of the country's top 15 shot-blockers in both raw and tempo-adjusted measures. He leads the Pac-12 and is 13th nationally with 3.11 average blocks per game and he has the 15th best block percentage nationally (blocking 12.4% of his opponents' shots when he's on the floor).

No other Pac-12 players were named to the list.

