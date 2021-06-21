Arizona's Dalen Terry not among USA Basketball's 17 finalists for U19 World Cup team

Terry and Washington State center Dishon Jackson were among the nine who did not make the list of finalists. Others:

Arizona still could have up to four representatives in the U19 World Cup: Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis are in camp with Lithuania, while Oumar Ballo (Mali) and Bennedict Mathurin (Canada) are locks to make their U19 teams -- unless Mathurin makes Canada's Olympic qualifying team instead.