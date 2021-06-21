Arizona's Dalen Terry not among USA Basketball's 17 finalists for U19 World Cup team

Arizona's Dalen Terry did not make the cut to the 17 finalists for USA Basketball's U19 World Cup team after two days of camp in Fort Worth, Texas.
USA Basketball initially invited 26 players to camp for what will ultimately be a 12-player squad that competes in the U19 World Cup from July 3-11 in Latvia.
Colorado's Jabari Walker and incoming UCLA forward Peyton Watson of Long Beach Poly were among the 17 finalists that also included:
Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton HS/Sussex, Wis.)
Kendall Brown (Sunrise Christian /Cottage Grove, Minn.)
Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian/Memphis, Tenn.)
Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin/La Crosse, Wis.)
Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School/Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Jordan Hall (Texas A&M/Wildwood, N.J.)
Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis)
Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s School/Dallas)
Jaden Ivey (Purdue /South Bend, Ind.)
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton/St. Louis)
Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech/Port Arthur, Texas)
Mike Miles (TCU/Lancaster, Texas)
Adam Miller (LSU/Chicago, Ill.)
Trey Patterson (Villanova/Somerset, N.J.)
Deivon Smith (Georgia Tech/Loganville, Ga.)
Terry and Washington State center Dishon Jackson were among the nine who did not make the list of finalists. Others:
Devin Askew (Texas/Sacramento, Calif.);
Derek Fountain (Mississippi State/Holly Springs, Miss.)
Meechie Johnson Jr. (Ohio State/Cleveland)
Langston Love (Montverde Academy/Cibolo, Texas)
Zed Key (Ohio State/Bay Shore, N.Y.)
Hunter Sallis (Millard North H.S./Omaha, Neb.)
Jaylin Williams (Arkansas/Fort Smith, Ark.).
Arizona still could have up to four representatives in the U19 World Cup: Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis are in camp with Lithuania, while Oumar Ballo (Mali) and Bennedict Mathurin (Canada) are locks to make their U19 teams -- unless Mathurin makes Canada's Olympic qualifying team instead.