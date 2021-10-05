Arizona's Dec. 11 game at Illinois set for 3 p.m., to be carried on Fox

Arizona drew another afternoon game for next season, when Illinois announced Tuesday its Dec. 11 game with the Wildcats will start at 4 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. Arizona time.

The game, which is a return of Illinois' appearance at McKale Center early in the 2019-20 season, will be carried on Fox. It was scheduled to be played in Champaign last season but both sides agreed to move it to 2020-21 because of COVID issues.

Arizona received 62 total points from then-freshmen Nico Mannion (23), Josh Green (20) and Zeke Nnaji (19) in its 90-69 win over the Illini on Nov. 11, 2019, which turned out to be one of the Wildcats' biggest wins that season.

Illinois junior 7-footer Kofi Cockburn, now a contender for player of the year, had nine points and seven rebounds in that game as a freshman.