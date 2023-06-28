Arizona guard Filip Borovicanin collected 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead Serbia to a 115-83 win over Korea in the first round of FIBA U19 World Cup knockout play.

A returning sophomore who could play a key reserve role for the Wildcats next season, Borovicanin shot 11 for 15 from the field, going 0 for 3 from 3-point range while making 4 of 5 free throws. He also had three assists to one turnover.

Earlier Wednesday, fellow UA guard Kylan Boswell hit an early 3-pointer but was limited offensively in USA's 96-69 win over China.

Boswell, who was coming off a minor leg injury suffered Tuesday, started and played 17 minutes, shooting 1 for 5 overall with no assists and two turnovers. Boswell missed one assist opportunity when he and Colorado-bound Cody Williams misconnected on an alley-oop dunk attempt.

Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka led USA with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Villanova's Mark Armstrong had 14 points and seven assists, hitting all 10 free throws he took.