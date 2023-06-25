Arizona guard Filip Borovicanin had 15 points and seven rebounds, with four points in the final three minutes, to help Serbia edge Brazil 74-72 in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday in Debrecen, Hungary.
The Wildcats' returning sophomore started and played 24 minutes, shooting 6 for 19 from the field but missing all five 3-pointers he took.
Toward the end of a tight game throughout, Borovicanin drove inside for a layup to tie it at 67 with 2:40 to go. He also drew a foul while hitting a layup to give Serbia a 73-70 lead with 44 seconds left, though he missed an ensuing free throw and a jump shot with 33 seconds left.
Serbia, now 2-0 in group play, is next scheduled to face Japan at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
With UA guard Kylan Boswell, USA is scheduled to play Slovenia at 11 a.m. Sunday. All U19 World Cup games can be seen live and archived at FIBA's YouTube channel.
