Arizona guard Filip Borovicanin had 15 points and seven rebounds, with four points in the final three minutes, to help Serbia edge Brazil 74-72 in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday in Debrecen, Hungary.

The Wildcats' returning sophomore started and played 24 minutes, shooting 6 for 19 from the field but missing all five 3-pointers he took.

Toward the end of a tight game throughout, Borovicanin drove inside for a layup to tie it at 67 with 2:40 to go. He also drew a foul while hitting a layup to give Serbia a 73-70 lead with 44 seconds left, though he missed an ensuing free throw and a jump shot with 33 seconds left.

Serbia, now 2-0 in group play, is next scheduled to face Japan at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.