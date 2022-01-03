 Skip to main content
Arizona's game at ASU on Saturday postponed because of COVID issues with Sun Devils
Arizona's game at ASU on Saturday postponed because of COVID issues with Sun Devils

Already with a 12-day layoff before beating Washington on Saturday, Arizona may have to wait a while for its next game.

ASU announced Monday night that its scheduled games at UCLA on Wednesday and Arizona on Saturday have been postponed because of apparent COVID issues with the Sun Devils. UA and ASU had been scheduled to meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Tempe.

Officially citing "health and safety protocols within the Sun Devil program" for the postponement, ASU's statement said the Pac-12 will work with the schools to reschedule both contests.

As of now, Arizona's next game is scheduled for Jan. 13 against Colorado at McKale Center, but the Wildcats have been in discussions to play at UCLA on Jan. 11.

