Arizona's game at ASU on Saturday postponed because of COVID issues with Sun Devils

Already with a 12-day layoff before beating Washington on Saturday, Arizona may have to wait a while for its next game.

ASU announced Monday night that its scheduled games at UCLA on Wednesday and Arizona on Saturday have been postponed because of apparent COVID issues with the Sun Devils. UA and ASU had been scheduled to meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Tempe.

Arizona State men’s basketball games at UCLA (Jan. 5) and in Tempe vs. Arizona (Jan. 8) have been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Sun Devil program.The Pac-12 Conference will work with the schools to reschedule both contests. — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 4, 2022

Officially citing "health and safety protocols within the Sun Devil program" for the postponement, ASU's statement said the Pac-12 will work with the schools to reschedule both contests.

As of now, Arizona's next game is scheduled for Jan. 13 against Colorado at McKale Center, but the Wildcats have been in discussions to play at UCLA on Jan. 11.