Arizona's infractions case might be settled faster after NCAA shakes up IARP

In addition, IARP cases will now have timelines as they move from the acceptance phase to the Complex Case Unit and ultimately to the hearing panel.

There previously have been no known timelines and the IARP has yet to finish a single case, after having accepted six of them since taking Memphis' case in March 2020.

"This change will provide transparency and improve credibility," the NCAA said.

After Arizona received an NCAA Notice of Allegations -- signaling that the NCAA's investigation was complete -- the school asked that its case be moved off the NCAA resolution track and instead to the IARP. The IARP accepted the case in December but in March, UA president Robert Robbins said the school still had yet to hear from the IARP.

"They could have new findings. We just have to wait and find out what the final word is going to be," Robbins said then. "They could also very well eliminate some of those allegations that come forward as they look at, discuss some of the things that are in the allegations. They can be reduced."