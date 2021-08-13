Arizona's Jason Terry reportedly 'part of Mavs group' at NBA summer league, attends clinic

Arizona assistant coach Jason Terry posted that he attended a coaching clinic at the NBA's summer league this week, while telling a Dallas reporter "we'll see" about whether being an NBA assistant is in his future.

Jason Terry part of Mavs’ group here in Vegas. I asked if assistant coaching is in his future. “We’ll see,” he said with a smile. “Just observing.” — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 12, 2021

A story on the Mavericks' website last month said new Dallas coach Jason Kidd has reportedly talked to former Mavericks players Terry, Tyson Chandler and JJ Barea about possibly joining his new staff.

“We’ve talked to JJ, so we will work to see if that’s feasible this season.” Kidd told Mavs.com. “But we do have a plan for past Mavs who do want to get into coaching.

“We are inviting them to summer league and to training camp to see if they really want to coach. There’s one thing to say ‘I want to coach,’ but then do you really want to coach? It’s not easy."