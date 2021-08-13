 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's Jason Terry reportedly 'part of Mavs group' at NBA summer league, attends clinic
editor's pick

Arizona's Jason Terry reportedly 'part of Mavs group' at NBA summer league, attends clinic

  • Updated
NBA Finals Heat Mavericks Basketball

Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) and Dallas Mavericks' Jason Terry (31) react during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball game Tuesday, June 7, 2011, in Dallas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Arizona assistant coach Jason Terry posted that he attended a coaching clinic at the NBA's summer league this week, while telling a Dallas reporter "we'll see" about whether being an NBA assistant is in his future.

A story on the Mavericks' website last month said new Dallas coach Jason Kidd has reportedly talked to former Mavericks players Terry, Tyson Chandler and JJ Barea about possibly joining his new staff.

“We’ve talked to JJ, so we will work to see if that’s feasible this season.” Kidd told Mavs.com. “But we do have a plan for past Mavs who do want to get into coaching.

“We are inviting them to summer league and to training camp to see if they really want to coach. There’s one thing to say ‘I want to coach,’ but then do you really want to coach? It’s not easy."

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told the Star last week he was still expecting Terry to return to the Wildcats next season.

“Every conversation J.T. and I have had has revolved around Arizona basketball and what we’re doing here,” Lloyd said. “I can’t predict the future, but I know we’re planning on him being here this year and he’s doing a great job.”

Should Terry leave UA, the Wildcats already have two non-coaching staffers on hand with previous college coaching experience: Player relations director Jason Gardner, the former head coach at IUPUI, and special assistant TJ Benson, a former assistant coach at GCU.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News