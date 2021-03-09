Arizona's Jordan Brown named Pac-12 Sixth Man of Year while Akinjo, Tubelis, Mathurin honored

Brown's sixth man award was particularly fitting considering that he had a season-high 25 points in his first game out of the starting lineup, on Jan. 14 at Oregon State, and he led UA to its biggest win of the season also off the bench, with 19 points and 13 rebounds against Mobley and USC on Feb. 20 in Los Angeles.

Referred to as the Wildcats' "heart and soul" by UA coach Sean Miller, Akinjo was a consistent force in both scoring and assisting teammates while logging heavy minutes on a team without Jemarl Baker (broken wrist) and Kerr Kriisa (ineligibility) for long stretches.

In conference play, Akinjo averaged 35.6 minutes, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 assists and a 2.4-1 assist-turnover ratio. He also shot 43.9% from the field and made 80.6% of his free throws in conference games, drawing 4.6 fouls per 40 minutes in all games while committing only 2.2.

A freshman from Lithuania whom the Wildcats largely recruited virtually last spring, Tubelis lived up to his billing after ESPN called him the best European player to take the college route in 2020-21. He might even have been the conference's freshman of the year if not for Mobley's outsized presence.