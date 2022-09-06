Arizona's Kerr Kriisa helps Estonia blowout Great Britian in EuroBasket play

Arizona's Kerr Kriisa had eight points and seven assists to help Estonia run away with its first EuroBasket victory, a 94-62 win over Great Britain on Tuesday.

After shooting 1 for 11 against Croatia on Monday, Kriisa took only four shots, all 3-pointers, and made two of them. But he collected five rebounds and had five turnovers to his seven assists.

Estonia, 1-3 in EuroBasket play, next faces Greece at 8 a.m. on Thursday. ESPN Plus is carrying EuroBasket games.

In other EuroBasket games involving former Wildcats:

-- Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 10 rebounds to lead Finland to a 98-88 win over Czech Republic.

-- Nico Mannion had four points, one rebound and one assist in Italy's 81-76 win over Croatia.