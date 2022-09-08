Arizona's Kerr Kriisa wraps up EuroBasket play with 12 points for Estonia in loss to Greece

Arizona's Kerr Kriisa had 12 points on 4-of-7 3-point shooting for Estonia in his final EuroBasket 2022 game, his national team's 90-69 loss to Greece on Thursday at Assago, Italy.

Kriisa hit his four 3s on seven attempts while also dishing four assists to one turnover. Over his five EuroBasket games, Kriisa averaged 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists with 3.0 turnovers while shooting 38.6% from the field.

Kriisa and his Estonia teammates finished 1-4 in Group C play, while Greece went 5-0 to finish first. Greece, Croatia, Ukraine and Italy will advance to the knockout round from Group C while Estonia and Great Britain did not qualify.

Estonia's fate was sealed after close losses to Ukraine (74-73) and Croatia (73-70). Kriisa struggled from 3-point range in both games, going 2 for 7 against Ukraine and 0 for 7 against Croatia -- but shot 58.8% from 3 (10 of 17) in his other three games combined.

"It was very close to being a great tournament for us," Estonia coach Jukka Toijala said in the postgame press conference. "Unfortunately, our story is ending today."

NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo was used for just 19 minutes against Estonia, scoring 25 points with five rebounds.

In other EuroBasket games Thursday involving players with UA ties:

-- Former UA forward Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and three rebounds while going 7-for-11 from the field for Finland in an 88-67 win over Netherlands. Finland (3-2) qualified for knockout round play out of Group D.