Incoming Arizona center Motiejus Krivas had nine points and 12 rebounds to lead Lithuania to an 80-62 win over Greece in a FIBA U20 European Championships pool play game Sunday at Heraklion, Greece.

Krivas shot 3 of 4 from the field and hit 3 of 5 free throws while also collecting three assists, one block and one steal while turning the ball over twice.

Earlier Sunday, Arizona forward Henri Veesaar had two points, four rebounds and three assists in a 10-minute appearance during Estonia's 81-74 win over Montenegro.