Arizona guard Kylan Boswell was named one of 18 finalists for the USA Basketball U19 team that will play in the FIBA U19 World Cup later this month.

USA Basketball cut down from 30 players after four training sessions at Colorado Springs, Colorado. It will eventually carry only 12 to the U19 World Cup in Hungary.

Colorado-bound forward Cody Williams of Gilbert Perry High School was also named a finalist along with 16 other players: Mark Armstrong, Tobe Awaka, Omaha Biliew, Kanon Catchings, Myles Colvin, Eric Dailey Jr., Freddie Dilione, Jeremy Fears Jr., Trentyn Flowers, Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Ven-Allen Lubin, Asa Newell, Cameron Scott, and Ernest Udeh.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle is serving as head coach of the U19 team, though cuts were made by USA Basketball's Junior National Team Committee. Boyle's assistants are Mike Boynton Jr. of Oklahoma State University and Leon Rice of Boise State.

Purdue's Matt Painter is chair of the Junior National Team Committee, which also includes Mark Fox, James Jones, Jamie Dixon, Keith Langford, and Damien Wilkins.