Arizona's Kylan Boswell was named to his first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor after playing a leading role for the Wildcats off the bench in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Against both USC and UCLA, Boswell collected 14 points, two rebounds and two assists and he turned turning the ball over only once all weekend, against the Trojans. He also hit 9 of 12 field goals including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, giving the Wildcats a particular boost in the second half Saturday when Pelle Larsson was in foul trouble.

"We all know he’s a special player," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Saturday. "He’s really helping his team and we’re all comfortable when he’s on the court.”