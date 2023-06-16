Arizona guard Kylan Boswell made USA Basketball's final U19 roster, meaning he'll have a chance to lead the Americans in the FIBA U19 World Cup later this month in Hungary.

Boswell and Villanova's Mark Armstrong were the two primary point guards USA Basketball kept, along with 2024 five-star combo guard Dylan Harper.

USA Basketball initially invited 30 players to camp last weekend and trimmed to 18 on Monday and to 14 on Wednesday. TCU center Ernest Udeh and incoming Tennessee guard Freddie Dillione were the two final cuts.

The other 10 players to make the final roster included two who played college basketball last season, Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka and Vanderbilt center Ven-Allen Lubin, along with four incoming college freshmen: Colorado forward Cody Williams, Iowa State forward Omaha Billiew, Purdue guard Myles Colvin, and Oklahoma State wing Eric Dailey Jr.

Four class of 2024 players also made the team, including Harper, Asa Newell, Ian Jackson and Tre Johnson.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle is head coach of the U19 team, with Leon Rice of Boise State and Mike Boynton of Oklahoma State his assistants.