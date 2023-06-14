Arizona guard Kylan Boswell was one of 14 players left in USA Basketball's U19 training camp, vying for 12 final spots on the team that will compete in the FIBA U19 World Cup later this month.

USA Basketball cut from 30 to 18 on Monday and had been initially expected to slim down to the final 12 on Wednesday but instead kept two extra players while it makes a final decision.

However, among the four players cut was four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, a Michigan State signee, leaving Boswell and Villanova's Mark Armstrong as the primary point guards left in camp along with several combo guards.

USA Basketball also cut incoming Louisville wing Trentyn Flowers and 2024 players Cameron Scott and Kanon Catchings.

Other than Boswell and Armstrong, players remaining in camp include three players who played college basketball last season: Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka, Vanderbilt center Ven-Allen Lubin and TCU center Ernest Udeh.