Incoming Arizona center Motiejus Krivas had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Lithuania to a 70-51 win over Slovenia on Wednesday in a round of 16 game at the FIBA U20 European Championships at Heraklion, Greece.

Krivas shot 7 for 13 from the field while dishing four assists, blocking two shots and collecting a steal. He had only one turnover.

Meanwhile, UA sophomore Henri Veesaar sat out a second straight game after appearing to injure his left ankle on Sunday against Montenegro. Without him, Estonia lost 80-65 to Belgium.