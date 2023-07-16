Incoming Arizona center Motiejus Krivas posted his third double-double of the FIBA U20 European Championships, collecting 15 points and 11 rebounds for Lithuania in its 70-66 loss to Turkey.

Krivas was Lithuania's top rebounder (9.7) and second-leading scorer (12.9 points) in the seven-game event, which ended Sunday. He shot 54.3% from the field and 53.8% from the free throw line while also averaging 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals.

Arizona forward Henri Veesaar wound up playing in only Estonia's first two games in the U20 tournament, averaging 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 38.5% from the field. He left the court in Estonia's second game, against Montenegro, with what appeared to be a left ankle injury and did not return the rest of the tournament.

Estonia finished in 16th place at 1-6. Lithuania (4-3) finished eighth.