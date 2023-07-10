Incoming Arizona center Motiejus Krivas had 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting to help Lithuania beat Poland 73-68 Monday and finish group play undefeated at the FIBA U20 European Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

However, UA forward Henri Veesaar did not play for Estonia in its 78-56 loss to Spain after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury on Sunday against Montenegro. Veesaar fell awkwardly after defending a driver at the basket, grabbed his left ankle after falling to the floor, then limped off the court.

An official report of Veesaar's status was not available, but he watched Monday's game in a polo shirt.

Estonia (1-2) is scheduled to open bracket play against Belgium (2-1) on Wednesday at 6 a.m. Arizona time. Lithuania (3-0) will face Slovenia (0-3) at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.