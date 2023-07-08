Arizona center Motiejus Krivas had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Lithuania to an 86-67 win over Croatia in its opening game of the FIBA U20 European Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

Meanwhile, UA sophomore forward Henri Veesaar collected 13 points and 10 rebounds for Estonia in its 82-61 loss to Serbia. Veesaar shot 4 for 11 from the field but hit 2 of 4 3-point shots.