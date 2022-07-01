 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Mali teammates reportedly boycott FIBA World Cup qualifier

  • Updated

Arizona center Oumar Ballo, 11, and Eastern New Mexico guard Adam Hess, 3, fight for a rebound during the second half of their game against Eastern New Mexico at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 1st, 2021. Arizona won 96-50.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona center Oumar Ballo is on the roster for a Mali senior team that did not show up for its FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifying game Friday against Uganda in Rwanda.

Mali players reportedly stayed in their hotel because their basketball federation did not meet financial obligations.

"Mali players are reportedly protesting against the Fédération Malienne de Basketball’s failure to pay their allowances," East Africa website Kawowo Sports wrote. "It is said that some players refused to take the team bus at the hotel while those that came to the Arena refused to kit up."

The forfeit meant Uganda was given a 20-0 win. All four teams in Africa's Group A are now 2-2, with Mali next scheduled to face Nigeria on Saturday at 3 a.m. Arizona time. 

The Nigerian government last month reversed a two-year ban for its basketball teams in international competition, and Nigeria then scrambled to put a team together for this weekend's latest round of qualifying games.

