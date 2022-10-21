Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa, Kylan Boswell to make autograph signing appearance

Arizona players Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa and Kylan Boswell are scheduled to make an appearance Sunday at Showtime Cards , where former Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry appeared last March.

According to Showtime Cards' Instagram site , autographs are $50 for all three players.

The appearance is the latest effort among Wildcat players in taking advantage of the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness. There has been a gray area regarding the NIL activity of international players.