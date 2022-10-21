 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa, Kylan Boswell to make autograph signing appearance

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11), Arizona Wildcats guard/forward Cedric Henderson Jr. (45) and Arizona Wildcats guard Adama Bal (2) react following Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa's (25) and Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson's (not pictured) dunk during Arizona Men's Basketball's dunk contest at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 30, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona players Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa and Kylan Boswell are scheduled to make an appearance Sunday at Showtime Cards, where former Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry appeared last March.

According to Showtime Cards' Instagram site, autographs are $50 for all three players.

The appearance is the latest effort among Wildcat players in taking advantage of the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness. There has been a gray area regarding the NIL activity of international players.

