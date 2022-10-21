Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa, Kylan Boswell to make autograph signing appearance

Arizona players Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa and Kylan Boswell are scheduled to make an appearance Sunday at Showtime Cards, where former Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry appeared last March.
According to Showtime Cards' Instagram site, autographs are $50 for all three players.
The appearance is the latest effort among Wildcat players in taking advantage of the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness. There has been a gray area regarding the NIL activity of international players.