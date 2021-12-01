Arizona's Pac-12 opener vs. Washington postponed because of Huskies' COVID issues

Arizona's Pac-12 opener against Washington on Thursday won't be played because of COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies' program, Washington confirmed in a statement Wednesday evening.

Washington said the Pac-12 would work with the schools to find a mutually agreeable date for rescheduling the game. Later Wednesday evening, Arizona said that tickets for Thursday's game will be honored on the rescheduled date.

The 11th-ranked Wildcats are next scheduled to play at Oregon State on Sunday, then return home Wednesday for a nonconference game vs. Wyoming.

It's the first COVID-19-related issues of the young 2021-22 men's basketball season, though opponents of the UA football and UA women's basketball teams have been affected. Last week, UC Riverside canceled Friday's scheduled game against the UA women's team in California because of COVID-19 issues in their program.

In football, Arizona beat Cal 10-3 on Dec. 4 for its only victory of the season after the Bears had seven starters and 24 total players taken out because of COVID-19-related issues.