Arizona's Pelle Larsson, Azuolas Tubelis named to Naismith position award watch lists

Arizona wing Pelle Larsson and forward Azuolas Tubelis were named to 20-player watch lists for Naismith positional awards.

Larsson was named to the watch list for the Julius Erving Award, given to the top small forward in college basketball, while Tubelis was named to the list for the Karl Malone (power forward) Award.

While Larsson has played pretty much everywhere on the court except center, he is expected to play small forward this season, alongside Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa on the perimeter. Tubelis has been a starting power forward at UA since the seventh game of his freshman season of 2020-21, and picked up first-team all-Pac-12 honors last season.

The full list for the Erving Award:

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Leaky Black, North Carolina

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Josiah Jordan-James, Tennessee

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Timmy Allen, Texas

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Colby Jones, Xavier

The full list for the Malone Award:

Enique Freeman, Akron

Ąžuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Johni Broome, Auburn

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Jalen Slawson, Furman

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jarace Walker, Houston

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

KJ Williams, LSU

Donta Scott, Maryland

DeAndre Williams, Memphis

Norchad Omier, Miami (FL)

Pete Nance, North Carolina

GG Jackson, South Carolina

Jayden Gardner, Virginia

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech