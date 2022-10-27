Arizona's Pelle Larsson, Azuolas Tubelis named to Naismith position award watch lists

Arizona wing Pelle Larsson and forward Azuolas Tubelis were named to 20-player watch lists for Naismith positional awards.
Larsson was named to the watch list for the Julius Erving Award, given to the top small forward in college basketball, while Tubelis was named to the list for the Karl Malone (power forward) Award.
While Larsson has played pretty much everywhere on the court except center, he is expected to play small forward this season, alongside Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa on the perimeter. Tubelis has been a starting power forward at UA since the seventh game of his freshman season of 2020-21, and picked up first-team all-Pac-12 honors last season.
The full list for the Erving Award:
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Leaky Black, North Carolina
Pelle Larsson, Arizona
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
Harrison Ingram, Stanford
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Josiah Jordan-James, Tennessee
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Timmy Allen, Texas
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Cam Whitmore, Villanova
Chris Livingston, Kentucky
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Colby Jones, Xavier
The full list for the Malone Award:
Enique Freeman, Akron
Ąžuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Johni Broome, Auburn
Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Jalen Slawson, Furman
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Jarace Walker, Houston
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kris Murray, Iowa
KJ Williams, LSU
Donta Scott, Maryland
DeAndre Williams, Memphis
Norchad Omier, Miami (FL)
Pete Nance, North Carolina
GG Jackson, South Carolina
Jayden Gardner, Virginia
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Graham Ike, Wyoming