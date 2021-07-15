 Skip to main content
Arizona's Pelle Larsson invited to Swedish senior national team training camp

Pelle Larsson is one of 17 players who will compete for 12 spots on Sweden's national team.

 FIBA

After several of his new Arizona teammates finished up national team play in the FIBA U19 World Cup last week, guard Pelle Larsson was one of 17 players invited to join Sweden's senior national team camp in August.

The Swedish national team is preparing for a 2023 FIBA World Cup prequalifying event to be played in Portugal from August 12-19, along with teams from Portugal, Austria and Luxembourg. The Swedish team will open camp on August 2, and travel to Portugal on Aug. 9, with 12 players making the final team.

The prequalifier will feed into official World Cup qualifying play in November.

Larsson will be the second UA player to join his senior team this summer, with Bennedict Mathurin working out with Canada's senior team last month before he was sent to the U19 tournament. UA guard Kerr Kriisa played for the Estonia senior team briefly last season but has been spending most of this summer in Tucson.

