Arizona's Pelle Larsson misses key shot but plays big role for Sweden in 84-81 loss to Slovenia

Arizona's Pelle Larsson missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds left but played a key role off the bench for Sweden in its 84-81 loss to Slovenia in a FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifying game Sunday in Stockholm.

In what was just his second game with the Swedish senior team, Larsson finished with seven points and four rebounds in 24 minutes while often guarding NBA all-star Luka Doncic, who had 31 points and 10 rebounds for Slovenia (Larsson, wearing the No. 9 jersey, can be seen often guarding him in this Doncic highlight video.)

Larsson did not start the game but was on the court throughout the fourth quarter when Sweden erased the 70-61 lead Slovenia held at the end of the third quarter.

Sweden held a 79-77 lead with 2:43 left but Slovenia later appeared to have taken the game back under control with 17 seconds left, when Slovenia was leading 82-81 and Zoran Dragic blocked a 3-pointer from Sweden's Ludvig Hakanson.

Doncic rebounded the miss but threw an errant pass that was intercepted by Sweden's Melwin Pantzar with 10 seconds left, and the ball was kicked out to Larsson on the right wing.

Larsson's shot was short, however, bouncing off the front of the rim, forcing Sweden to foul. Goran Dragic then hit two free throws and a desperation half-court shot by Hakanson missed at the buzzer.

Still, Sweden coach Mikko Riipinin offered Larrson support in the postgame news conference.

"He was on today and I think he really showed everyone he can play at this level," Riipinin said of Larsson. "Him taking that shot with no hesitation is very important for us in our future and we will live and die with that shot."

Goran Dragic also went out of his way to compliment Larsson when asked about the Swedes during Slovenia's news conference.

"I like that young kid No. 9," Dragic said, referring to Larsson. "I told him 'I like how you play. Keep your head up.' "

Slovenia's win clinched a berth in the second round of World Cup qualifying play while Sweden will advance only if Finland wins at Croatia later Sunday.

Meanwhile, UA center Oumar Ballo and his Mali teammates did not play at all over the weekend. Mali players did not show up for scheduled games Friday and Saturday, reportedly because their basketball federation has not been paying their stipends, and were disqualified under FIBA rules after the second forfeit.

