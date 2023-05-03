Arizona wing Pelle Larsson has received a G League Elite Camp invite, according to Draft Express' Jon Chepkevich, giving him a prime opportunity for feedback while testing the NBA Draft this spring.

Essentially a combine for potential G League players and fringe NBA draft prospects, the G League Elite Camp will be held May 13 and 14 just before the NBA Combine from May 15-21. Both events will be held at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis is expected to be invited to the NBA Combine and is not expected to return to Arizona, though he has not officially said if he is definitively leaving. Larsson also declared for the draft but has been working out this spring with the Wildcats and is expected to return to Arizona.

The Pac-12's Sixth Man of the Year in 2012-22, Larsson split last season as a starter and key reserve, averaging 27.4 minutes while becoming the Wildcats' fifth-leading scorer (9.3 points per game) and arguably their best defender. He also spent last summer playing for the Swedish senior national team.