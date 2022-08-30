 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Pelle Larsson wraps up Swedish national team experience with win

  • Updated

Sweden's Pelle Larsson (9) defends Israel standout Yam Madar during Sweden's 95-83 win in FIBA World Cup qualifying play on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

 FIBA

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson signed off after a debut summer with the Swedish senior nation team in which he averaged 6.3 points and gained valuable experience on both sides of the ball, including the defense of NBA all-star Luka Doncic.

In four games for Sweden in FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifying play, Larsson averaged 6.3 points while shooting 45.0% overall and 25.0% from 3-point range. Larsson also averaged 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 2.0 turnovers while hitting 5 of 9 free throws.

Sweden went 1-3 over the four qualifying games, losing to Finland on June 30 and Slovenia on July 3 while returning after midsummer break this month. Sweden lost to Germany 67-59 on Aug 25 but beat Israel 95-83 on Sunday, when Larsson had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two turnovers.

A projected starter on the wing for the Wildcats next season, Larsson is expected to return shortly to Tucson to attend fall semester classes and preseason workouts.

