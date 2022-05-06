Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named court coach for USA Basketball's U18 team

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd will be a court coach for USA Basketball's U18 Americas team during its training camp in Houston later this spring.

Colorado's Tad Boyle will be the team's head coach, assisted by Mike Boynton Jr. of Oklahoma State and Leon Rice of Boise State. The FIBA U18 Americas Championship is scheduled to be held between June 6-12 in Tijuana, Baja California.

Lloyd, a close friend of Rice from when they coached together on the Gonzaga staff, will be joined by Colgate's Matt Langel and SMU's Rob Lanier as court coaches during training camp. The court coaches, who are selected by USA Basketball's Junior National Team committee, help run drills and scrimmages during training camp before the committee selects the final team.

Coaching in USA Basketball will likely add to Lloyd's recruiting credibility, since nearly all of his international players and recruiting targets grow up involved with their own national team programs. Many top Arizona domestic targets also spend time with USA Basketball.

The U18 Americas Championship is a qualifier for the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup. The U.S. won gold at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship and during eight of the 10 other FIBA Americas U18 Championships since the event began in 1990.

