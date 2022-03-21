Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named finalist for Naismith Coach of Year award

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award, along with Texas Tech's Mark Adams, Providence's Ed Cooley and Wisconsin's Greg Gard.

Unranked entering the season, the Wildcats are 33-3 heading into a Sweet 16 game Thursday against Houston in San Antonio, having won both the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, then getting the second overall NCAA Tournament seed.

Winning a major national coach of the year award will earn Lloyd an extra $20,000 on top of the $20,000 he earned for being named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Of his performance bonuses so far, Lloyd has already earned $75,000 for reaching the Sweet 16 and $30,000 for Arizona's final ranking (No. 2) in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll.