Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named NABC Coach of Year

Lloyd spent the previous 22 years on the Gonzaga staff, including 20 as an assistant coach. During the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, he said the biggest adjustment for him was the time commitment, not having breaks in scouting opponents or to go out recruiting during the season.

"I love coaching and teaching, so that has been fine," he said. "Everything basketball-wise, I've done, basically I've been a part of doing before. So I had a real comfort level and a conviction in what I wanted to do.

"The biggest thing for me has been just the amount of day-to-day energy. As a head coach I've got to be involved in (recruiting and scouting) on a daily basis and all the game planning. You don't get that natural time where you just come up for air."

While Lloyd has been praised for his international focus, development and style of play, sophomore guard Dalen Terry noted Lloyd's overall knowledge of the game.

"Tommy knows basketball," Terry said. "Obviously his work shows it. He's been in basketball a long time. We just listen to everything he says. Obviously he's not going to steer us in the wrong direction. He's a great coach."