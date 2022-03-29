Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named NABC Coach of Year

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd was named the Division I Coach of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Lloyd guided the Wildcats to a 33-4 record along with Pac-12 regular-season and tournament championships in his first season after he was hired last April.
The award earns Lloyd another $20,000 bonus on top of the $20,000 he earned for being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year. A clause in his contract says he earns the $20,000 extra if named NABC, AP or Naismith Coach of the Year.
The AP and Naismith awards have yet to announce their winners but Lloyd is one of four finalists for the Naismith COY award.
🏀 NABC Division I Coach of the YearTommy Lloyd led @ArizonaMBB to 33 wins and a No. 1 seed in his first season in Tucson! pic.twitter.com/j9Y7YhW01d— NABC (@NABC1927) March 29, 2022
Lloyd spent the previous 22 years on the Gonzaga staff, including 20 as an assistant coach. During the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, he said the biggest adjustment for him was the time commitment, not having breaks in scouting opponents or to go out recruiting during the season.
"I love coaching and teaching, so that has been fine," he said. "Everything basketball-wise, I've done, basically I've been a part of doing before. So I had a real comfort level and a conviction in what I wanted to do.
"The biggest thing for me has been just the amount of day-to-day energy. As a head coach I've got to be involved in (recruiting and scouting) on a daily basis and all the game planning. You don't get that natural time where you just come up for air."
While Lloyd has been praised for his international focus, development and style of play, sophomore guard Dalen Terry noted Lloyd's overall knowledge of the game.
"Tommy knows basketball," Terry said. "Obviously his work shows it. He's been in basketball a long time. We just listen to everything he says. Obviously he's not going to steer us in the wrong direction. He's a great coach."