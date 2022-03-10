Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named one of 10 semifinalists for Naismith Coach of Year

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

The others named included Mark Adams of Texas Tech, John Calipari of Kentucky, Ed Cooley of Providence, Scott Drew of Baylor, Steve Forbes of Wake Forest, Greg Gard of Wisconsin, Matt McMahon of Murray State, Bruce Pearl of Auburn and Kelvin Sampson of Houston.

Lloyd will earn another $20,000 for winning a national coach of the year award on top of the $20,000 he earned Tuesday for being named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, according to his UA contract.