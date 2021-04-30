 Skip to main content
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd to be inducted into assistant coach hall of fame
Allure of leading Arizona pulls Lloyd away from Gonzaga

FILE - Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd shouts to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas-Arlington in Spokane, Wash., in this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo. Tommy Lloyd was in position to be Gonzaga's next basketball coach after Mark Few retired. A chance to coach at Arizona, one of the premier programs in the country, changed those plans. At right looking down is Mark Few.

 Young Kwak

New Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd will be inducted Sunday into the Step Up, Inc. Assistant Coach Hall of Fame for his work at Gonzaga.

Lloyd will be joined in the class of 2020 by Bill Brock of Baylor, Al Brown of Duke, Bill Guthridge of North Carolina, Karl Hobbs of Rutgers, Jolette Law of South Carolina, Kenny Payne of the New York Knicks and Bob Starkey of Auburn. Brown is retired and Guthridge is being honored posthumously.

Step Up said the inductees were voted on by coaches, media, and other sports professionals, based on their success, contributions to the game, character, integrity, and respect among colleagues.

The second-ever class in the assistant hall of fame, the 2020 group was scheduled to be inducted in March 2020 but the event was delayed until this year. A virtual presentation is scheduled Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Arizona time. Free tickets are available at www.astepuplive.com.

