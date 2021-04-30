Arizona's Tommy Lloyd to be inducted into assistant coach hall of fame

New Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd will be inducted Sunday into the Step Up, Inc. Assistant Coach Hall of Fame for his work at Gonzaga.

Lloyd will be joined in the class of 2020 by Bill Brock of Baylor, Al Brown of Duke, Bill Guthridge of North Carolina, Karl Hobbs of Rutgers, Jolette Law of South Carolina, Kenny Payne of the New York Knicks and Bob Starkey of Auburn. Brown is retired and Guthridge is being honored posthumously.

Step Up said the inductees were voted on by coaches, media, and other sports professionals, based on their success, contributions to the game, character, integrity, and respect among colleagues.

The second-ever class in the assistant hall of fame, the 2020 group was scheduled to be inducted in March 2020 but the event was delayed until this year. A virtual presentation is scheduled Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Arizona time. Free tickets are available at www.astepuplive.com.