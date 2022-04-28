Arizona's Tommy Lloyd to meet with five-star forward Kwame Evans; Keanu Pinder honored

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd will meet with recruiting target Kwame Evans on Thursday, according to Adam Zagoria, another sign of sudden interest in the Wildcats by the five-star class of 2023 forward.

A multiskilled 6-9 forward, Evans released a list of five schools earlier this month but added Arizona after the Wildcats offered him a scholarship over the weekend. He is also considering Indiana, Auburn, Oregon, Kentucky and UCLA.

Evans is scheduled to make an official visit to Oregon later this week after playing for Team Durant during the first two EYBL weekends this month.

Blessed to receive a offer from Arizona #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/sD3IlAVhDz — Kwame “KJ” Evans Jr. (@KwameEvansJr) April 25, 2022

Former UA forward Keanu Pinder was given the Most Improved Player award by Australia's NBL after averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cairns Taipans in a season that ended last weekend. Pinder shot 55% from the field and also blocked an average of one shot per game.

PINDER SURPRISE, INDEED!Congratulations to Keanu Pinder for taking home the #NBL22 Most Improved Player award following his breakout season with the @CairnsTaipans#TheGazeys live on ESPN + the NBL social channels 👀 pic.twitter.com/SzO3gwh0tf — The NBL (@NBL) April 27, 2022

Pinder wound up playing on the Taipans with former Salpointe Catholic forward Majok Deng and center Stephen Zimmerman, who was once a major UA recruiting target out of Las Vegas before heading to UNLV for the 2015-16 season.

Arizona walk-on forward Jordan Mains was one of 280 Pac-12 athletes named to the conference's winter academic honor roll. Athletes in at least their second year with a school are eligible if they have a cumulative 3.3 grade-point average.

